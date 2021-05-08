1,000 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

