11,044 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

