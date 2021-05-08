$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $13.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.39 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.70. 9,947,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,691. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

