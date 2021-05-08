$147.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post sales of $147.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the highest is $148.50 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $626.39 million, with estimates ranging from $613.84 million to $640.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

CCOI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 188,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $13,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.