16,768 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

