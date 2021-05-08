16,995 Shares in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VolitionRx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.92.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

