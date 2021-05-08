1MillionNFTs Trading Down 38.9% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00010587 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $747,870.27 and approximately $1.04 million worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00252411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 431.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.23 or 0.01138533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00748801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.60 or 0.99922988 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

