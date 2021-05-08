1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

1st Source stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

