2,000 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.