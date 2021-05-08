$23.06 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $23.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $40.44 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 459,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit