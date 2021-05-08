$23.06 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $23.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $40.44 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 459,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

