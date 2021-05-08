$249.50 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post sales of $249.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.90 million to $257.42 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. 281,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

