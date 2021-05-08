$27.82 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $27.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.25 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 420,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,687. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a P/E ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.