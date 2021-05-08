$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.