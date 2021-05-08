$3.87 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.41. Nucor reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Nucor has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

