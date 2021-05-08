$3.87 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.41. Nucor reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Nucor has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit