3,000 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $417.65. 1,851,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $419.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

