$320.00 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $320.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $327.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

