$330.52 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report sales of $330.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.49. 62,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,139. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

