$37.55 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce $37.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $167.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.30 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $212.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 176,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,654. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEMrush stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

