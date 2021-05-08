3D Systems (DDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDD stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

