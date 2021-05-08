3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

