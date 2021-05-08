$400.95 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report sales of $400.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $181.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 579,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,375. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.