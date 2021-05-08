4,211 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $186.70 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

