$445.89 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $445.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.80 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 3,269,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

