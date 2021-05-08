$445.89 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $445.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.80 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 3,269,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit