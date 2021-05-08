5,000 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

WRB opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

