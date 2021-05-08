$537.90 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $537.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.20 million and the lowest is $536.40 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. 867,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,564. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

