$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $67.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.96 million to $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $275.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.34 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,191. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

