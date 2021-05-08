805 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 404,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $44.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.