8,685 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Archetype Wealth Partners

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

WMB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

