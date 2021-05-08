8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

