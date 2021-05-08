8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Earnings History for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

