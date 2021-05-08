$9.97 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post sales of $9.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

