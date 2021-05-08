9,000 Shares in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $429.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

