A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 34,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $284.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

