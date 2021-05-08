AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 2,663 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

