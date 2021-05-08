Aave 24-Hour Volume Reaches $375.79 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Aave has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $375.79 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.