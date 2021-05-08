Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $11,339,662.40 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

