Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

