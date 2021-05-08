Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $146.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,817. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

