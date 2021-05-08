Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of XLRN stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 468,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.