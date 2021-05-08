Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 468,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

