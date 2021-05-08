Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

ACCD stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

