ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 0 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 0 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

