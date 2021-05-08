Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

GOLF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 731,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

