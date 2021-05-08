Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $53,500.14 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

