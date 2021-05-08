Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $204.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

