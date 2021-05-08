Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.12. 591,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,534. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

