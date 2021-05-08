Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.99 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 591,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.