Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.74

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.74 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.46). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 6,003 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The stock has a market cap of £125.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit