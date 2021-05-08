Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.74

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.74 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.46). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 6,003 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The stock has a market cap of £125.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

