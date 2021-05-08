Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

