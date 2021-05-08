AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $288.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

