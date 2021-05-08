AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.