AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.